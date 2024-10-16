Left Menu

Strengthening Pharma Safety: India and Uzbekistan Forge Pharmaceutical Alliance

A delegation from Uzbekistan met with India's drug regulatory officials to discuss collaborations. Key discussions focused on developing a pharmacovigilance system to reduce adverse effects of drugs and ensuring public health safety. Strengthening international cooperation and preventing counterfeit drugs were also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:14 IST
Strengthening Pharma Safety: India and Uzbekistan Forge Pharmaceutical Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing pharmaceutical safety, a delegation from Uzbekistan engaged in discussions with officials from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The meeting focused on collaboration areas, particularly the development of a robust pharmacovigilance system to mitigate adverse drug effects.

The Uzbek delegation, led by Alisher Temirov, held detailed talks with Ranga Chandrashekar from India's drug regulatory body, emphasizing the crucial aspects of quality and safety in the pharma sector. Discussions highlighted the need for international cooperation to bolster public health, officials stated.

Temirov stressed the importance of preventing low-quality and counterfeit drugs in Uzbekistan's market. Indian officials pledged to enhance internal control and collaborate closely with Uzbekistan to ensure drug authenticity and quality. The meeting coincided with the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024