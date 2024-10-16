Strengthening Pharma Safety: India and Uzbekistan Forge Pharmaceutical Alliance

In a significant step towards enhancing pharmaceutical safety, a delegation from Uzbekistan engaged in discussions with officials from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The meeting focused on collaboration areas, particularly the development of a robust pharmacovigilance system to mitigate adverse drug effects.

The Uzbek delegation, led by Alisher Temirov, held detailed talks with Ranga Chandrashekar from India's drug regulatory body, emphasizing the crucial aspects of quality and safety in the pharma sector. Discussions highlighted the need for international cooperation to bolster public health, officials stated.

Temirov stressed the importance of preventing low-quality and counterfeit drugs in Uzbekistan's market. Indian officials pledged to enhance internal control and collaborate closely with Uzbekistan to ensure drug authenticity and quality. The meeting coincided with the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)