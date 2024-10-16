Left Menu

NHS Medication Box Warning After Elderly Woman's Tragic Error

A UK coroner warns the NHS about identical pharmacy medication boxes after 82-year-old Sewa Kaur Chaddha, of Indian origin, died from ingesting her husband's medication. The case highlights the risk of future incidents and underscores the need for guidelines for patients with cognitive impairments.

London | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:21 IST
In the wake of a tragic incident involving deadly medication errors, a UK coroner has alerted the National Health Service (NHS) to the dangers of using identical medication boxes. This caution follows the death of Sewa Kaur Chaddha, an elderly Indian-origin woman, who died after mistakenly ingesting her husband's pills.

Chaddha, 82, who lived with her husband in Slough, Berkshire, passed away last May after collapsing at home. Both suffered from multiple health conditions requiring medication, along with age-related cognitive impairments. The coroner's investigation found Chaddha had ingested her husband's diabetes medication, resulting in critically low blood sugar levels.

The report raised significant concerns, revealing that pharmacies routinely issue identical dosette boxes to elderly patients without distinct labels. The coroner emphasized the need for clearer guidelines to prevent similar tragedies among patients, particularly those with cognitive challenges.

