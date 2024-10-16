Sudan Crisis: The Forgotten Plight of Child Refugees

The war in Sudan has become the world's largest child displacement crisis, uprooting nearly 5 million children since it began 18 months ago. Many have lost their lives, while the surviving face severe challenges, including a lack of food, education, and healthcare.

Famine and severe acute malnutrition loom over around 730,000 children, with many already suffering due to insufficient aid and restricted access. Human rights violations exacerbate the situation, with reports of sexual violence and child soldier recruitment by armed groups.

Aid organizations urge the international community to provide more funding and facilitate safe access to vulnerable populations as the future of millions of Sudanese children hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)