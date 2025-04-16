Left Menu

BJP Observes 'Hindu Sahid Diwas': A Call for Justice and Unity in West Bengal

BJP legislators in West Bengal observed 'Hindu Sahid Diwas' protesting against alleged communal violence in Murshidabad. They demanded justice for two victims and called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. Suvendu Adhikari led the protest, emphasizing Hindu unity against alleged political appeasement in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking protest against alleged atrocities during recent communal violence, BJP MLAs observed 'Hindu Sahid Diwas' near West Bengal Assembly, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Allegations centered around the brutal killings of a father-son duo in Murshidabad, further fueled by claims of biased police action and political patronage.

Suvendu Adhikari led the protest, emphasizing the need for Hindu unity to challenge Mamata Banerjee's governance, advocating for peaceful protests unified by Swami Vivekananda's principles.

