Herbalife Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Global Workout

In a remarkable global event, Herbalife has broken a Guinness World Record by hosting the largest high-intensity interval training class, spanning multiple venues and involving more than 4,900 participants. The historic event took place on September 21, 2024, and united fitness enthusiasts from places such as France, Romania, and China.

Broadcast live from Las Vegas, and sparking gatherings across the globe, this Worldwide Workout was a testament to Herbalife's commitment to health and wellness through community. Brittany Dunn, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, confirmed the record-breaking feat with an impressive success rate of 91.34%.

Apart from marking a significant achievement, the event doubled as a fundraiser for the Herbalife Family Foundation, with up to $40,000 pledged to support children's nutrition globally through the Casa Herbalife Program.

(With inputs from agencies.)