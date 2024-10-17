Left Menu

Herbalife Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Global Workout

Herbalife, a health and wellness company, organized a worldwide event that set a new Guinness World Record for the largest high-intensity interval training class, involving over 4,900 participants across multiple venues. The event also served as a fundraiser for the Herbalife Family Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:31 IST
Herbalife Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Global Workout

In a remarkable global event, Herbalife has broken a Guinness World Record by hosting the largest high-intensity interval training class, spanning multiple venues and involving more than 4,900 participants. The historic event took place on September 21, 2024, and united fitness enthusiasts from places such as France, Romania, and China.

Broadcast live from Las Vegas, and sparking gatherings across the globe, this Worldwide Workout was a testament to Herbalife's commitment to health and wellness through community. Brittany Dunn, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator, confirmed the record-breaking feat with an impressive success rate of 91.34%.

Apart from marking a significant achievement, the event doubled as a fundraiser for the Herbalife Family Foundation, with up to $40,000 pledged to support children's nutrition globally through the Casa Herbalife Program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024