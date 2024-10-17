Left Menu

Healthcare Infrastructure Overhaul in West Bengal Amid Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the healthcare infrastructure upgradation with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health Secretary NS Nigam. The meeting addressed security concerns after the rape and murder of a woman doctor, prompting protests and demands from junior medics for enhanced safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:01 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a crucial meeting on Thursday evening with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health Secretary NS Nigam to discuss the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure. The session, held at Banerjee's Kalighat residence, focused on the progress of safety and security upgrades at state-run medical institutions.

The Chief Minister spent around 45 minutes inquiring about the status of these upgrades and issued directives to the respective secretaries. In response, Chief Secretary Pant is set to meet with principals and MSVPs of all government-run hospitals at Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Friday.

The review comes in the wake of a tragic incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the rape and murder of a woman doctor on August 9 sparked statewide protests by junior doctors. Their demands include improved security measures, a centralized referral system, and the recruitment of permanent women police officers in hospitals.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

