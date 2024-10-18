Left Menu

Execution Controversy: The Case of Robert Roberson

Robert Roberson is set to be executed in Texas for the death of his daughter, Nikki, due to shaken baby syndrome, despite claims of faulty evidence. Many lawmakers and the lead detective believe in his innocence, and his lawyers argue that the medical theory used for his conviction has been discredited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 00:47 IST
Robert Roberson, 56, is on the brink of becoming the first person executed in the United States for a murder linked to shaken baby syndrome, an outcome surrounded by controversy. The conviction has faced criticism from several Texas lawmakers who argue it was based on unreliable evidence.

In 2002, Roberson was found guilty of killing his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki, but recent discussions suggest a viral infection with fever may have been the cause of her death. The Texas House committee, dominated by Republicans, sought to delay his execution by summoning him for testimony.

Despite the lead detective expressing doubts about Roberson's guilt, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied clemency. His lawyers have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, citing discredited medical theories that led to his conviction, further complicating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

