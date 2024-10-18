Exploring the Breast Cancer Risk Associated with Hormonal IUDs

The Conversation reports a new study claiming a potential link between hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs) and breast cancer. Recent findings, led by Danish researchers, have sparked concern about whether hormonal IUDs may increase breast cancer risk, yet many experts caution against overreaction.

Utilizing data from national health registries, researchers compared nearly 80,000 hormonal IUD users with non-users. Adjusted findings suggest a potential increased risk, though variables such as weight, smoking, and physical activity—factors that influence cancer risk—were not fully adjusted for.

Despite the highlighted risks, it's crucial to weigh these findings against benefits like protection against other cancers and pregnancy risks. Therefore, while not suitable for everyone, hormonal IUDs remain a viable contraceptive option for many women.

