Blaze at Sealdah ESI Hospital Highlights Safety Concerns

A fire erupted at Sealdah ESI Hospital in Kolkata early Friday morning, requiring the deployment of ten fire tenders to bring the situation under control within two hours, according to a fire department official.

While thankfully no casualties have been reported so far, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose arrived at the scene shortly after reports of the fire. Bose remarked that the fire had started around 5:30 am and was now under control, with cooling operations still ongoing.

The fire, suspected to have originated from a short circuit, tore through the men's surgical ward. West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak noted that an extensive investigation would be conducted, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma confirmed a forensic team would evaluate the hospital further.

