Justice and Security: Junior Doctors' Unyielding Protest in Kolkata
Junior doctors in West Bengal have been on a fast-unto-death for 14 days demanding justice for a deceased colleague and improved workplace security. They are calling for the removal of the state Health secretary and additional safety measures in hospitals. Six doctors have been hospitalized while eight continue fasting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Junior doctors in West Bengal have entered the 14th day of their fast-unto-death protest, seeking justice for a deceased colleague and better workplace security measures.
The doctors demand the removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam and insist on the implementation of improved safety measures, including a centralised referral system, bed vacancy monitoring, and increased police presence in hospitals.
After assurances from the state government, the 42-day 'cease-work' movement ended on September 21, but eight medics continue their indefinite fast in an ongoing demand for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
