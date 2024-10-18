Justice and Security: Junior Doctors' Unyielding Protest in Kolkata

Junior doctors in West Bengal have entered the 14th day of their fast-unto-death protest, seeking justice for a deceased colleague and better workplace security measures.

The doctors demand the removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam and insist on the implementation of improved safety measures, including a centralised referral system, bed vacancy monitoring, and increased police presence in hospitals.

After assurances from the state government, the 42-day 'cease-work' movement ended on September 21, but eight medics continue their indefinite fast in an ongoing demand for change.

