Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna Hospitalized for Routine Check-Up

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private healthcare facility in Bengaluru this past Saturday. The veteran politician, who is 92 years old, sought medical attention at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road for a routine health check-up and optimization procedure.

According to an official statement released by the hospital, Krishna remains stable and doctors anticipate a discharge by Monday. He had earlier been under medical care in August owing to respiratory complications.

S M Krishna, a distinguished political figure, served as India's External Affairs Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

