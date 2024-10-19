Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna Hospitalized for Routine Check-Up
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for a health check-up and optimization. The 92-year-old, who served as India's External Affairs Minister, is stable and expected to be discharged soon. Previously, he was hospitalized for respiratory issues in August.
- Country:
- India
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna was admitted to a private healthcare facility in Bengaluru this past Saturday. The veteran politician, who is 92 years old, sought medical attention at Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road for a routine health check-up and optimization procedure.
According to an official statement released by the hospital, Krishna remains stable and doctors anticipate a discharge by Monday. He had earlier been under medical care in August owing to respiratory complications.
S M Krishna, a distinguished political figure, served as India's External Affairs Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
