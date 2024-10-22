New Mpox Variant Hits Germany: Global Health Alert Intensifies

The new mpox variant has emerged in Germany, according to a report by Bild newspaper on Tuesday. The news marks the first instance of this strain appearing in the country, raising global health concerns.

The Robert Koch Institute, responsible for public health in Germany, has refused to provide immediate comments on the situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) previously declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second year in a row this past August.

This decision followed an outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which progressively spread to neighboring countries. The spread of mpox outside Africa was first observed on August 15 when health officials in Sweden confirmed an infection with the new strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)