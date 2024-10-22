Left Menu

New Mpox Variant Hits Germany: Global Health Alert Intensifies

The first case of the new mpox variant was detected in Germany, as reported by Bild newspaper. The Robert Koch Institute for public health remains silent on the issue. The World Health Organization had previously declared mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:03 IST
New Mpox Variant Hits Germany: Global Health Alert Intensifies
mpox vaccine doses Image Credit:

The new mpox variant has emerged in Germany, according to a report by Bild newspaper on Tuesday. The news marks the first instance of this strain appearing in the country, raising global health concerns.

The Robert Koch Institute, responsible for public health in Germany, has refused to provide immediate comments on the situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) previously declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second year in a row this past August.

This decision followed an outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which progressively spread to neighboring countries. The spread of mpox outside Africa was first observed on August 15 when health officials in Sweden confirmed an infection with the new strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024