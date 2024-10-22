New Mpox Variant Hits Germany: Global Health Alert Intensifies
The first case of the new mpox variant was detected in Germany, as reported by Bild newspaper. The Robert Koch Institute for public health remains silent on the issue. The World Health Organization had previously declared mpox a global public health emergency following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The new mpox variant has emerged in Germany, according to a report by Bild newspaper on Tuesday. The news marks the first instance of this strain appearing in the country, raising global health concerns.
The Robert Koch Institute, responsible for public health in Germany, has refused to provide immediate comments on the situation. The World Health Organization (WHO) previously declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second year in a row this past August.
This decision followed an outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which progressively spread to neighboring countries. The spread of mpox outside Africa was first observed on August 15 when health officials in Sweden confirmed an infection with the new strain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts at Crimean Oil Depot: Technical Emergency Declared
India Leads: JP Nadda Steers WHO Southeast Asia Toward Healthcare Innovation
WHO's Southeast Asia Summit: A Unified Roadmap for Health Progress
WHO Confirms Single-Dose HPV Vaccine to Boost Global Efforts in Cervical Cancer Prevention
JP Nadda Highlights Commitment to UHC and Digital Health Initiatives at WHO SEARO Meeting