Manipal HealthMap's Strategic Expansion with iGenetic Acquisition
Manipal HealthMap has acquired iGenetic Diagnostics to enhance its market presence, particularly in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. This acquisition aims to create a more integrated diagnostic network in India, planning to establish over 200 centers by 2027 in the rapidly growing but fragmented diagnostics sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:14 IST
Manipal HealthMap, a branch of the Manipal Group, announced the complete acquisition of iGenetic Diagnostics, a Mumbai-based company. The details of the financial transaction were not disclosed.
This acquisition marks a strategic move to reinforce Manipal HealthMap's presence in key states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, while broadening its reach across the nation.
The CEO of Manipal HealthMap, Sandeep Sharma, described the acquisition as a move to create a more comprehensive and efficient diagnostic service network for providing advanced solutions to patients throughout India.
