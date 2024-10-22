Left Menu

Manipal HealthMap's Strategic Expansion with iGenetic Acquisition

Manipal HealthMap has acquired iGenetic Diagnostics to enhance its market presence, particularly in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. This acquisition aims to create a more integrated diagnostic network in India, planning to establish over 200 centers by 2027 in the rapidly growing but fragmented diagnostics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:14 IST
Manipal HealthMap's Strategic Expansion with iGenetic Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

Manipal HealthMap, a branch of the Manipal Group, announced the complete acquisition of iGenetic Diagnostics, a Mumbai-based company. The details of the financial transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks a strategic move to reinforce Manipal HealthMap's presence in key states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, while broadening its reach across the nation.

The CEO of Manipal HealthMap, Sandeep Sharma, described the acquisition as a move to create a more comprehensive and efficient diagnostic service network for providing advanced solutions to patients throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024