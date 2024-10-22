Manipal HealthMap's Strategic Expansion with iGenetic Acquisition

Manipal HealthMap, a branch of the Manipal Group, announced the complete acquisition of iGenetic Diagnostics, a Mumbai-based company. The details of the financial transaction were not disclosed.

This acquisition marks a strategic move to reinforce Manipal HealthMap's presence in key states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka, while broadening its reach across the nation.

The CEO of Manipal HealthMap, Sandeep Sharma, described the acquisition as a move to create a more comprehensive and efficient diagnostic service network for providing advanced solutions to patients throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)