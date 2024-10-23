A Decade of Diagnostic Excellence: BD and CAP Celebrate Milestone in India

BD, a global leader in diagnostic devices, and the College of American Pathologists (CAP), renowned for medical laboratory proficiency and accreditation services, recently celebrated a decade of successful collaboration in India. To honor this achievement, a symposium was held in Delhi, highlighting the impact and future of their partnership.

Since 2014, the BD-CAP alliance has aimed to enhance medical laboratory practices amid growing demand for quality assurance across the nation. By integrating BD's innovative diagnostic solutions with CAP's stringent testing and accreditation programs, the partnership has notably improved laboratory accuracy and reduced errors over the past ten years.

Present at the symposium, BD India/South Asia's Managing Director Atul Grover emphasized the ongoing mission to advance healthcare through joint efforts. The event featured industry leaders and accreditation inspectors who shared insights on maintaining high standards in laboratory operations, demonstrating the partnership's role in elevating healthcare systems worldwide.

