New Beginnings Amidst the Storm: Cyclone Dana Brings Double Joy

During Cyclone Dana, 2,201 pregnant women, relocated by Odisha's government, safely delivered their babies, including 18 pairs of twins. In total, 4,859 expectant mothers were moved to maternity centers. Despite initial fears, all mothers and newborns were reported healthy, highlighting a successful evacuation effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During Cyclone Dana, a remarkable number of 2,201 pregnant women safely delivered their babies in Odisha, the state government announced. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the new mothers, including 18 who gave birth to twins, marking new beginnings amidst the storm.

The evacuation effort saw approximately 6 lakh people placed in 6,008 shelters. Key among them were expectant mothers, with 4,859 transferred to maternity centers to ensure safe deliveries.

Among those who delivered, 1,858 experienced normal births while 343 required cesarean sections, according to health department reports. All mothers and babies were reported healthy and safe by officials, with celebrations marking this life-affirming outcome during adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

