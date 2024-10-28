Pakistan's Nationwide Campaign to Combat Polio Resurgence

In response to an alarming increase in polio cases, Pakistan has rolled out a national vaccination campaign targeting 45 million children. Despite the surge in cases threatening years of eradication efforts, the campaign faces challenges from violence against health teams.

As militants propagate false claims of Western plots through these vaccination drives, health officials remain undeterred. Adviser Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized the importance of the campaign, marking it the third such initiative this year under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

With 41 cases reported in 71 districts, most from Balochistan and Sindh, authorities worry about increased infections near the Afghan border, exacerbated by Afghanistan's halt on door-to-door vaccination. Collaborative efforts continue as Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last strongholds of polio.

