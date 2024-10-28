Left Menu

Pakistan's Nationwide Campaign to Combat Polio Resurgence

Pakistan has launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate 45 million children against polio, amid a rise in new cases. This effort comes despite the persistent threat of violence against health workers, fueled by false claims of Western conspiracy. The campaign highlights coordination between health officials and frontline workers.

Islamabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:34 IST
In response to an alarming increase in polio cases, Pakistan has rolled out a national vaccination campaign targeting 45 million children. Despite the surge in cases threatening years of eradication efforts, the campaign faces challenges from violence against health teams.

As militants propagate false claims of Western plots through these vaccination drives, health officials remain undeterred. Adviser Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized the importance of the campaign, marking it the third such initiative this year under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

With 41 cases reported in 71 districts, most from Balochistan and Sindh, authorities worry about increased infections near the Afghan border, exacerbated by Afghanistan's halt on door-to-door vaccination. Collaborative efforts continue as Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the last strongholds of polio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

