Rising Death Toll in Lebanon Amid Israeli Attacks

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have resulted in 2,710 deaths and 12,592 injuries, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry. The death toll on Sunday alone was 38, with 124 others injured, marking a critical point in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of violence, the death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has climbed to 2,710, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The strikes have also left 12,592 individuals injured, reflecting the dire humanitarian situation in the region since the conflict intensified in October 2023.

The latest figures from Sunday showed a particularly harsh day, with 38 fatalities and 124 people wounded. These numbers underscore the heightened tensions and their devastating impact on civilians.

The ongoing conflict raises urgent calls for international intervention and a concerted effort towards peace amid mounting casualties and a growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

