Left Menu

Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza

The World Health Organization and UNICEF announced the restart of the third phase of a polio vaccination initiative in the northern Gaza Strip, to begin on November 2. The campaign was previously delayed due to severe bombardments, large-scale displacements, and challenging access to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:55 IST
Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF have confirmed the resumption of the third phase of a critical polio vaccination campaign in the northern Gaza Strip. Officials announced the campaign will commence on November 2 after previously being postponed.

The delay, initially reported by the WHO in October, was attributed to severe bombardments, mass displacements, and accessibility issues plaguing northern Gaza, obstacles that had impeded public health efforts.

The renewal of this initiative is vital for controlling polio's spread and safeguarding children's health amid the challenging humanitarian conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024