Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza

The World Health Organization and UNICEF have confirmed the resumption of the third phase of a critical polio vaccination campaign in the northern Gaza Strip. Officials announced the campaign will commence on November 2 after previously being postponed.

The delay, initially reported by the WHO in October, was attributed to severe bombardments, mass displacements, and accessibility issues plaguing northern Gaza, obstacles that had impeded public health efforts.

The renewal of this initiative is vital for controlling polio's spread and safeguarding children's health amid the challenging humanitarian conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)