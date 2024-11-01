Polio Vaccination Campaign Resumes in Gaza
The World Health Organization and UNICEF announced the restart of the third phase of a polio vaccination initiative in the northern Gaza Strip, to begin on November 2. The campaign was previously delayed due to severe bombardments, large-scale displacements, and challenging access to the region.
The delay, initially reported by the WHO in October, was attributed to severe bombardments, mass displacements, and accessibility issues plaguing northern Gaza, obstacles that had impeded public health efforts.
The renewal of this initiative is vital for controlling polio's spread and safeguarding children's health amid the challenging humanitarian conditions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
