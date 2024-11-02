Left Menu

Legal Triumph in Infant Formula Case Boosts Abbott and Reckitt Stocks

Abbott and Reckitt's Mead Johnson secured a lawsuit win regarding infant formulas, causing Abbott's shares to rise 5%. Their cleared liability in a preterm formula case also bolstered Reckitt's shares by over 10%. This victory follows significant losses in previous trials, marking a positive turn for the companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:32 IST
Legal Triumph in Infant Formula Case Boosts Abbott and Reckitt Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Abbott and Mead Johnson, a subsidiary of Reckitt, won a legal battle over infant formula risks, leading to a significant rise in company shares.

A jury in St. Louis cleared the companies of liability in a case concerning a young boy's severe intestinal illness.

This case represents a marked change in the companies' fortunes after previous setbacks in similar lawsuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024