Legal Triumph in Infant Formula Case Boosts Abbott and Reckitt Stocks
Abbott and Reckitt's Mead Johnson secured a lawsuit win regarding infant formulas, causing Abbott's shares to rise 5%. Their cleared liability in a preterm formula case also bolstered Reckitt's shares by over 10%. This victory follows significant losses in previous trials, marking a positive turn for the companies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:32 IST
Abbott and Mead Johnson, a subsidiary of Reckitt, won a legal battle over infant formula risks, leading to a significant rise in company shares.
A jury in St. Louis cleared the companies of liability in a case concerning a young boy's severe intestinal illness.
This case represents a marked change in the companies' fortunes after previous setbacks in similar lawsuits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
