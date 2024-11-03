Clinic Strikes and Vaccine Campaigns: The Crisis in Northern Gaza
An alleged Israeli drone strike on a northern Gaza clinic has heightened tensions in the area, impacting a polio vaccination campaign. While Palestinian officials reported several injuries, the Israeli military denied involvement. The situation complicates efforts to vaccinate children amidst ongoing military offensives.
- Country:
- Egypt
An alleged Israeli drone strike on a clinic in northern Gaza disrupted a critical polio vaccination program, injuring six people, including four children, according to Palestinian officials. The Israeli military has refuted these allegations.
The incident occurred as northern Gaza faces isolation due to an Israeli military encirclement, exacerbating the challenges for healthcare providers like the Gaza Health Ministry and international agencies running vaccination campaigns amid the ongoing conflict.
Dr. Munir al-Boursh from the Gaza Health Ministry reported that the strike took place shortly after a UN delegation left the area. Despite conflicting assertions, the attack underlines the precarious situation in Gaza, with limited access hindering essential healthcare services and humanitarian efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Fights Back: Nationwide Efforts to Eradicate Polio
Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on homes in northern Gaza, reports AP.
Punjab CM Advocates for Robust Polio Eradication Strategy
Pakistan's Nationwide Push to Eradicate Polio: Over 4.5 Million Children to be Immunized
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Vows to Eliminate Polio through Aggressive Campaigns