Left Menu

India's First Stroke Registry Revamps Treatment Landscape with Mechanical Thrombectomy

India's first dedicated stroke registry, PRAAN, showcases mechanical thrombectomy's efficacy for acute ischemic stroke. Medtronic's study, involving 200 patients across 14 centers, shows high success and functional outcomes with low mortality. The research aims to boost awareness and access to this revolutionary treatment, enhancing stroke care in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:03 IST
India's First Stroke Registry Revamps Treatment Landscape with Mechanical Thrombectomy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking advancement for stroke treatment, Medtronic has unveiled results from India's first industry-sponsored registry, PRAAN, at the World Stroke Congress 2024. The registry highlights the effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy, revealing it as a safe and cost-effective treatment for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) with a large vessel occlusion.

Conducted over 24 months at 14 centers, the PRAAN registry assessed 200 patients, demonstrating that mechanical thrombectomy significantly improves procedural success and functional outcomes, while maintaining low mortality rates. Despite its potential, the procedure's adoption in India remains below 0.1%, largely due to limited awareness and accessibility.

Medtronic aims to bridge this knowledge gap, emphasizing mechanical thrombectomy's life-improving benefits. Experts like Dr. Mathew Cherian stress how the treatment can mitigate stroke-induced disabilities, thus urging enhanced adoption and policy support. The PRAAN study's insights promise a pivotal role in reforming stroke management nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024