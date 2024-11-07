India's First Stroke Registry Revamps Treatment Landscape with Mechanical Thrombectomy

In a groundbreaking advancement for stroke treatment, Medtronic has unveiled results from India's first industry-sponsored registry, PRAAN, at the World Stroke Congress 2024. The registry highlights the effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy, revealing it as a safe and cost-effective treatment for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) with a large vessel occlusion.

Conducted over 24 months at 14 centers, the PRAAN registry assessed 200 patients, demonstrating that mechanical thrombectomy significantly improves procedural success and functional outcomes, while maintaining low mortality rates. Despite its potential, the procedure's adoption in India remains below 0.1%, largely due to limited awareness and accessibility.

Medtronic aims to bridge this knowledge gap, emphasizing mechanical thrombectomy's life-improving benefits. Experts like Dr. Mathew Cherian stress how the treatment can mitigate stroke-induced disabilities, thus urging enhanced adoption and policy support. The PRAAN study's insights promise a pivotal role in reforming stroke management nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)