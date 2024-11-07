Tragic End for Young Doctor Amid Alleged Workplace Corruption

A young doctor's life ended tragically as the body of Dr. Dipro Bhattacharya was discovered in his rented flat in Jhargram, raising suspicions of suicide. Police found two syringes and a note alongside him, shedding light on possible motives rooted in personal and professional pressures.

Bhattacharya, working at Jhargram Medical College since 2023, reportedly sent two WhatsApp messages before his disappearance, expressing distress over personal issues and condemning corruption in medical college campuses. His mobile device has been seized for forensic investigation, and an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Described as mentally depressed, the doctor reached out to his wife and a doctors' chat group with messages blaming a 'threat culture.' The police are investigating further, speaking to family and colleagues, to uncover potential links between his demise and reported workplace tensions.

