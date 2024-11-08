Combatting Cancer: A Proactive Approach to Prevention in India

India faces a pressing challenge with around 1.4 million new cancer cases each year, 50-60% of which can be avoided with lifestyle adjustments, awareness, and vaccines, according to oncologists. Preventing cancer is possible by banning harmful substances like tobacco and educating the population and healthcare providers for early detection.

Elisabete Weiderpass, director of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, highlighted that India's cancer cases could rise to 2.69 million by 2050. Current prevalent cancers include lip, oral cavity, lung, esophageal, colorectal, and stomach in men, while breast, cervix uteri, and ovarian cancers are most common among women.

The HPV vaccination program is being expanded across India, targeting girls aged 9-13. Officials emphasize the need for a holistic approach involving early detection and prevention strategies to lower the incidence and mortality of cancer in the future.

