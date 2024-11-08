Vision for Safety: Police Eye Care Project Launches in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's law enforcement community just received a boost to their well-being with the launch of the Police Eye Care Project. Inaugurated by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, this initiative promises vital eye health support for officers and their relatives.

The project is a collaborative effort involving Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Shraddha Eye Care Trust, and Rotary Bangalore Prime. It seeks to provide comprehensive eye screenings, focusing on early detection and prompt treatment, which is critical in their demanding work conditions.

Additionally, the Shraddha Eye Care Trust is offering free surgical care for those not covered by Arogya Bhagya Yojana. This ensures that all individuals within the police community can access the necessary treatments, ultimately benefiting the broader Bengaluru populace through healthier officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)