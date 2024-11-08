Left Menu

Vision for Safety: Police Eye Care Project Launches in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Police Eye Care Project aims to provide comprehensive eye screenings and treatments to over 20,000 police officers and their families. In collaboration with healthcare partners, this initiative emphasizes early detection, timely treatment, and continuous monitoring of eye health within the police community.

Bengaluru's law enforcement community just received a boost to their well-being with the launch of the Police Eye Care Project. Inaugurated by City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, this initiative promises vital eye health support for officers and their relatives.

The project is a collaborative effort involving Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Shraddha Eye Care Trust, and Rotary Bangalore Prime. It seeks to provide comprehensive eye screenings, focusing on early detection and prompt treatment, which is critical in their demanding work conditions.

Additionally, the Shraddha Eye Care Trust is offering free surgical care for those not covered by Arogya Bhagya Yojana. This ensures that all individuals within the police community can access the necessary treatments, ultimately benefiting the broader Bengaluru populace through healthier officers.

