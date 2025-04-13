Left Menu

Bridging Visions: India's Diplomatic Dance with UAE in Focus

The Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit in Dubai emphasized the growing need for collaboration between nations. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi highlighted the importance of India-UAE relations, advocating for a united approach to global challenges. The summit encouraged dialogue to address economic disparities and foster inclusiveness across cultural divides.

Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit in Dubai marked a pivotal discourse on the significance of nurturing international relations, particularly between India and the UAE. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, head of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, underscored the urgency of collaborative diplomacy in navigating global challenges.

As former Mauritius president Ameena Gurib-Fakim highlighted the growing disparities, the summit provided a crucial platform for dialogue. "In this era of uncertainty, inequalities are deepening," said Fakim, urging immediate action to bridge economic and social divides, reminiscent of Gandhi's principles of justice and peace.

The event, organized by Huzaifa Khorakiwala of Wockhardt, saw voices like Deepa Malik, India's Paralympic pioneer, advocating for inclusivity, highlighting increased participation in para-sports as proof of positive change. Meanwhile, Denmark's Prince Mario-Max emphasized the summit's diverse representation as essential for fostering a truly inclusive world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

