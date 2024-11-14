Fitterfly and Ascensia Launch 21-Day Diabetes Management Program
On World Diabetes Day, Fitterfly Healthtech and Ascensia Diabetes Care launch a 21-day complimentary diabetes management program for Ascensia's glucometer users. The initiative offers personalized support, expert guidance, and digital tools, aiming to improve diabetes care and empower users to take control of their health effectively.
In a bid to revolutionize diabetes management, Fitterfly Healthtech and Ascensia Diabetes Care are rolling out a groundbreaking 21-day program on World Diabetes Day, 14th November. Designed for Ascensia's glucometer users, this complimentary program integrates personalized support, expert advice, and intuitive digital tools, making diabetes care more effective and accessible.
Many individuals struggle with managing diabetes, often feeling overwhelmed despite having the necessary tools. This program targets this challenge by helping users embark on a wellness journey, capitalizing on the 21-day period essential for habit formation. Participants can easily join by scanning a QR code, unlocking access to diet plans, AI wellness coaching, expert group sessions, and glucose monitoring insights, bringing confidence and clarity to those living with diabetes.
Albertraj Balraj, Country Head of Ascensia Diabetes Care India, stated that this initiative is a holistic approach to simplifying diabetes management by combining advanced glucometer technology with Fitterfly's expert support. Dr. Arbinder Singal of Fitterfly highlighted the importance of lifestyle management in diabetes care, underscoring the partnership's role in empowering users to manage their health sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
