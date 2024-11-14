Maryam Nawaz Refutes Cancer Claims: A Parathyroid Misdirection?

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has firmly denied recent media claims suggesting she has throat cancer, clarifying that her health issue stems from a parathyroid gland condition.

Maryam, addressing her party followers in London, highlighted that her specific condition could only be treated in Switzerland and the US, where advanced medical facilities are available.

However, this claim sparked controversy as prominent US-based Pakistani doctor Waqas Nawaz countered, stating that parathyroid treatments are widely accessible in countries including Pakistan, asserting Maryam's statement was misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)