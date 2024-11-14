Maryam Nawaz Refutes Cancer Claims: A Parathyroid Misdirection?
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz clarified that her health issues are related to the parathyroid gland and not throat cancer. She stated treatment is available only in Switzerland and the US, sparking controversy as Dr. Waqas Nawaz claims such treatments are accessible in various other countries including Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:03 IST
- Pakistan
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has firmly denied recent media claims suggesting she has throat cancer, clarifying that her health issue stems from a parathyroid gland condition.
Maryam, addressing her party followers in London, highlighted that her specific condition could only be treated in Switzerland and the US, where advanced medical facilities are available.
However, this claim sparked controversy as prominent US-based Pakistani doctor Waqas Nawaz countered, stating that parathyroid treatments are widely accessible in countries including Pakistan, asserting Maryam's statement was misleading.
(With inputs from agencies.)
