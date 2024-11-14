Glenmark's Profit Surge: A Detailed Analysis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 354.49 crore. This marks a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 180.3 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's total revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,433.8 crore, up from Rs 3,207.37 crore in the year-ago period, while total expenses slightly decreased to Rs 3,000.64 crore from Rs 3,008 crore. A strong growth trajectory was observed, largely driven by the robust performance of its operations in India and Europe.

Glenmark's flagship respiratory product, RYALTRIS, continued to perform well, reaffirming its market position. Additionally, the company has focused on in-licensing innovative products, strengthening its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and enhancing patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)