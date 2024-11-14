New FDA Rules Aim to Revamp Drug Ads for Clarity and Transparency

In a sweeping move by the US Food and Drug Administration, new guidelines have been introduced to make TV and radio drug advertisements more transparent concerning medication risks and side effects. These rules, effective November 20, aim at eliminating distracting or misleading advertising content.

While some pharmaceutical companies already comply with these regulations, a surge in online drug promotion through social media influencers has caught governmental attention. A new congressional bill proposes more stringent oversight of these social media activities.

Primarily aimed at TV's heavy pharmaceutical advertising, these rules coincide with an industry shift towards influencer partnerships, leveraged for their perceived credibility. Critics, however, emphasize the need for balancing this format with transparent risk communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)