Measles Surge: A Global Call for Improved Vaccine Coverage

Measles cases increased by 20% last year due to inadequate vaccine coverage, especially in conflict-stricken and impoverished countries. The WHO and CDC highlight the severe impact in Africa and urge global immunization efforts. Despite vaccine availability, hesitancy and access issues persist, causing significant outbreaks globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Measles cases saw a significant 20% rise last year, largely due to insufficient vaccine coverage in the world's most vulnerable areas, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Conflict and poverty-stricken countries were particularly affected by this surge.

African nations suffered almost half of the large outbreaks, with mortality rates climbing by 37%. WHO's senior adviser, Natasha Crowcroft, emphasized the universal availability of measles vaccines, stressing that no child should die from the disease.

The inability to reach children with vaccines was cited as a major cause for the rise in measles cases, alongside increased vaccine hesitancy post-COVID-19. Over 22 million children missed their first measles vaccine dose in 2023. The report indicated alarming outbreaks in 57 countries, with significant increases across several regions, including the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe.

