RFK Jr. Named Head of HHS Amid Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed environmental activist and controversial figure, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, who previously ran for president as an independent, has been under fire for his vaccine misinformation. His agenda prioritizes reducing chemicals in food and addressing chronic diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:00 IST
Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick on Thursday for the head of the Department of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known environmentalist and vaccine misinformation spreader. The choice prompted significant controversy, given Kennedy's history of disputing mainstream healthcare protocols.

Kennedy, who endorsed Trump after dropping his independent presidential bid, has emphasized addressing chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes and reducing food chemicals under his leadership. He has also hinted at a major overhaul of the Food and Drug Administration, which he decries as a corrupt institution suppressing public health advancements.

The appointment comes at a critical time for U.S. healthcare, with Medicaid and Medicare overseeing a massive budget. Critics are concerned about Kennedy's past statements, including disputed claims about vaccines, and their impact on policies affecting millions of Americans.

