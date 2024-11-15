CGHS Suspends 19 Hospitals for Fraudulent Practices

Nineteen hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region have been suspended from the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) following allegations of fraudulent practices. This suspension follows an order issued by the authorities on November 11.

The hospitals, including four in Delhi and eight in Noida, were found guilty of activities such as generating fake bills and admitting beneficiaries multiple times. This was deemed a serious violation by the competent authority, leading to immediate suspension.

Despite the suspension, existing CGHS beneficiaries in these hospitals will continue to receive treatment at the standard CGHS rates. Submitted bills will undergo scrutiny by the National Health Authority or the respective department for payment approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)