CGHS Suspends 19 Hospitals for Fraudulent Practices
Nineteen hospitals in Delhi-NCR have been suspended from the Central Government Health Scheme due to fraudulent activities. An official order highlighted issues such as fake bills and repeated admissions. Current patients will continue to receive treatment at CGHS rates.
- Country:
- India
Nineteen hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region have been suspended from the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) following allegations of fraudulent practices. This suspension follows an order issued by the authorities on November 11.
The hospitals, including four in Delhi and eight in Noida, were found guilty of activities such as generating fake bills and admitting beneficiaries multiple times. This was deemed a serious violation by the competent authority, leading to immediate suspension.
Despite the suspension, existing CGHS beneficiaries in these hospitals will continue to receive treatment at the standard CGHS rates. Submitted bills will undergo scrutiny by the National Health Authority or the respective department for payment approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balochistan's Healthcare on Edge: Medicine Shortage Intensifies Crisis
Bridging the Gap: WHO's Strategy for Public-Private Healthcare Integration in Developing Nations
Dubai Healthcare Future Summit Unites Global Leaders for Innovative Health Solutions
Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare and Hispanic Voter Battles Heat Up in Southwest
Harris vs. Trump: Healthcare, Gender, and Battlegrounds Define the Race