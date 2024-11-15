Left Menu

CGHS Suspends 19 Hospitals for Fraudulent Practices

Nineteen hospitals in Delhi-NCR have been suspended from the Central Government Health Scheme due to fraudulent activities. An official order highlighted issues such as fake bills and repeated admissions. Current patients will continue to receive treatment at CGHS rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:51 IST
CGHS Suspends 19 Hospitals for Fraudulent Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region have been suspended from the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) following allegations of fraudulent practices. This suspension follows an order issued by the authorities on November 11.

The hospitals, including four in Delhi and eight in Noida, were found guilty of activities such as generating fake bills and admitting beneficiaries multiple times. This was deemed a serious violation by the competent authority, leading to immediate suspension.

Despite the suspension, existing CGHS beneficiaries in these hospitals will continue to receive treatment at the standard CGHS rates. Submitted bills will undergo scrutiny by the National Health Authority or the respective department for payment approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024