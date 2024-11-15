Delhi's Meat Shop Crackdown: Ensuring Public Health Safety

In a decisive move to protect public health, Delhi's Department of Food Safety has launched a concerted effort to halt unauthorized animal slaughter in the capital's meat shops.

Teams of food safety officers, under district and food safety commissioners' guidance, have issued 72 notices to meat shops operating without proper licenses. Samples of raw chicken, fish, and mutton are being tested to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The drive, which will run through the weekend, aims to ensure adherence to food safety regulations, with the department warning of legal action against those breaching hygiene norms or operating illicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)