Left Menu

Delhi's Meat Shop Crackdown: Ensuring Public Health Safety

Delhi's Department of Food Safety has initiated a campaign to stop unauthorized animal slaughtering at meat shops. Teams, led by district officers, have issued 72 notices for operating without licenses. Samples are being tested to ensure compliance with safety standards, with legal action warned for violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:01 IST
Delhi's Meat Shop Crackdown: Ensuring Public Health Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to protect public health, Delhi's Department of Food Safety has launched a concerted effort to halt unauthorized animal slaughter in the capital's meat shops.

Teams of food safety officers, under district and food safety commissioners' guidance, have issued 72 notices to meat shops operating without proper licenses. Samples of raw chicken, fish, and mutton are being tested to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The drive, which will run through the weekend, aims to ensure adherence to food safety regulations, with the department warning of legal action against those breaching hygiene norms or operating illicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024