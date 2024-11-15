Delhi's Meat Shop Crackdown: Ensuring Public Health Safety
Delhi's Department of Food Safety has initiated a campaign to stop unauthorized animal slaughtering at meat shops. Teams, led by district officers, have issued 72 notices for operating without licenses. Samples are being tested to ensure compliance with safety standards, with legal action warned for violators.
In a decisive move to protect public health, Delhi's Department of Food Safety has launched a concerted effort to halt unauthorized animal slaughter in the capital's meat shops.
Teams of food safety officers, under district and food safety commissioners' guidance, have issued 72 notices to meat shops operating without proper licenses. Samples of raw chicken, fish, and mutton are being tested to ensure compliance with safety standards.
The drive, which will run through the weekend, aims to ensure adherence to food safety regulations, with the department warning of legal action against those breaching hygiene norms or operating illicitly.
