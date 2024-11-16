Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ten Children Perish in Jhansi Hospital Fire

A tragic fire engulfed the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least 10 child fatalities. Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit is to blame. Rescue operations and high-level state involvement are underway to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night. At least 10 children have tragically died, while the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue, according to local officials.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar indicated that the fire, which started around 10:45 PM, was likely caused by an electrical short circuit in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Firefighters and senior district officials were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a swift response, directing relief efforts and mandating a comprehensive report within 12 hours. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and the principal secretary of health have headed to the scene on Adityanath's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

