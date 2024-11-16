Tragedy Strikes: Ten Children Perish in Jhansi Hospital Fire

A devastating fire broke out in the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday night. At least 10 children have tragically died, while the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue, according to local officials.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar indicated that the fire, which started around 10:45 PM, was likely caused by an electrical short circuit in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Firefighters and senior district officials were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a swift response, directing relief efforts and mandating a comprehensive report within 12 hours. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and the principal secretary of health have headed to the scene on Adityanath's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)