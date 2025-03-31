Left Menu

Haaland's Injury Clouds Manchester City's FA Cup Triumph

Erling Haaland was substituted due to an ankle injury during Manchester City's FA Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth. The injury occurred after a tackle by Lewis Cook. Despite Haaland's early exit, Manchester City secured a 2-1 victory to advance to the semifinals.

In a nail-biting FA Cup quarterfinal, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was forced off the field with an ankle injury. The incident occurred in the 56th minute when Bournemouth's right back, Lewis Cook, unintentionally landed awkwardly on Haaland's left ankle.

Despite receiving initial treatment, the Norway forward resumed play but succumbed to the pain just moments later. Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, expressed uncertainty regarding the injury's severity, stating he is yet to determine its impact.

The match stood at 1-1 when Haaland exited, having scored City's equalizer earlier in the game. Nonetheless, Manchester City maintained their composure, clinching a 2-1 victory to progress to their seventh consecutive semifinal in the competition.

