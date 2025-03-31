Haaland's Injury Clouds Manchester City's FA Cup Triumph

In a nail-biting FA Cup quarterfinal, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was forced off the field with an ankle injury. The incident occurred in the 56th minute when Bournemouth's right back, Lewis Cook, unintentionally landed awkwardly on Haaland's left ankle.

Despite receiving initial treatment, the Norway forward resumed play but succumbed to the pain just moments later. Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, expressed uncertainty regarding the injury's severity, stating he is yet to determine its impact.

The match stood at 1-1 when Haaland exited, having scored City's equalizer earlier in the game. Nonetheless, Manchester City maintained their composure, clinching a 2-1 victory to progress to their seventh consecutive semifinal in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)