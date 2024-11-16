Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire in Jhansi Medical College Claims Young Lives

A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of at least ten children. The blaze, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, injured 16 others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:52 IST
A tragic blaze at the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of at least ten children, with 16 others injured and fighting for survival.

The fire erupted at around 10:45 PM on Friday, likely due to an electrical short circuit, said District Magistrate Avinash Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased, with Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

