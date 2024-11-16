Tragedy Strikes: Fire in Jhansi Medical College Claims Young Lives

A tragic blaze at the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of at least ten children, with 16 others injured and fighting for survival.

The fire erupted at around 10:45 PM on Friday, likely due to an electrical short circuit, said District Magistrate Avinash Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased, with Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)