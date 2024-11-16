Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amid Tragic Jhansi Hospital Fire

A fire at the Jhansi medical college's neonatal ICU claimed ten newborns' lives. Yakum Mansuri heroically rescued several newborns but couldn't save his daughters. Grieving parents lament the tragedy, while the government promises compensation and an investigation into the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:05 IST
Heroic Rescue Amid Tragic Jhansi Hospital Fire
Delhi Hospital Fire Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit of Jhansi's medical college, tragically claiming the lives of 10 newborns. The disaster unfolded late on a Friday night, leaving families in profound sorrow as parents struggled to recognize the remains of their children amidst the charred aftermath.

Yakum Mansuri, a father himself, valiantly broke through a window to rescue several babies, although his own daughters could not be saved from the blaze. As the incident unfolded, anguished parents gathered outside the children's ward, desperately attempting to gather strength and solace from one another during this darkest of times.

The Uttar Pradesh government has promised financial compensation to the grieving families, while a thorough investigation has been ordered to uncover the cause of the fire. Esteemed leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended condolences and offered support, underscoring the need for immediate action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024