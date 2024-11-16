Heroic Rescue Amid Tragic Jhansi Hospital Fire

A devastating fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit of Jhansi's medical college, tragically claiming the lives of 10 newborns. The disaster unfolded late on a Friday night, leaving families in profound sorrow as parents struggled to recognize the remains of their children amidst the charred aftermath.

Yakum Mansuri, a father himself, valiantly broke through a window to rescue several babies, although his own daughters could not be saved from the blaze. As the incident unfolded, anguished parents gathered outside the children's ward, desperately attempting to gather strength and solace from one another during this darkest of times.

The Uttar Pradesh government has promised financial compensation to the grieving families, while a thorough investigation has been ordered to uncover the cause of the fire. Esteemed leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended condolences and offered support, underscoring the need for immediate action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)