Senior Citizens Embrace Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Benefits

The newly-introduced Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is making waves as over 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above have enrolled to access free healthcare services under the enlarged Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Since its launch, authorized treatments worth more than Rs 9 crore have already benefited more than 4,800 elderly individuals, with more than 1,400 women availing themselves of the services, according to a statement from the health ministry.

Treatments for various medical conditions, including coronary angioplasty, hip replacements, gallbladder removal, cataract procedures, prostate resection, and strokes, are covered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the rollout of these cards on October 29, with females making up around four lakh of the total enrollments.

(With inputs from agencies.)