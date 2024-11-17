First Clade I Mpox Case Confirmed in the U.S.
The CDC has confirmed the first U.S. case of the Clade I mpox strain in California. The infected individual had recently traveled from Eastern Africa and was treated upon returning to the U.S. The person's symptoms are improving and they are isolating at home without specific treatment for mpox.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 01:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the confirmation of the first Clade I mpox strain case in the U.S. on Saturday, occurring in California.
The infected individual recently returned from Eastern Africa and received treatment at a local medical facility before being released.
Currently isolated at home, the person's symptoms are improving and they are not undergoing specific treatment for mpox, the CDC reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mpox
- CDC
- California
- Clade I
- travel
- Eastern Africa
- U.S. case
- medical facility
- virus
- health safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa Showcases Regenerative Tourism at World Travel Mart
Indian Railways' Special Trains Ensure Smooth Travel for Chhath Puja
Odisha Promotes Cultural Tourism at World Travel Market
Empowering Rides: The Success of Delhi's Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre Joins World Travel Market 2024