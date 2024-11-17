Left Menu

First Clade I Mpox Case Confirmed in the U.S.

The CDC has confirmed the first U.S. case of the Clade I mpox strain in California. The infected individual had recently traveled from Eastern Africa and was treated upon returning to the U.S. The person's symptoms are improving and they are isolating at home without specific treatment for mpox.

Updated: 17-11-2024 01:39 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the confirmation of the first Clade I mpox strain case in the U.S. on Saturday, occurring in California.

The infected individual recently returned from Eastern Africa and received treatment at a local medical facility before being released.

Currently isolated at home, the person's symptoms are improving and they are not undergoing specific treatment for mpox, the CDC reported.

