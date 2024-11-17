Left Menu

First U.S. Case of Clade I Mpox Confirmed

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first U.S. case of Clade I mpox in California. The patient, who had traveled from Eastern Africa, received treatment upon returning to the U.S. and has since been isolating at home with improving symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 01:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 01:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Saturday the confirmation of the first U.S. case of Clade I mpox in California. This marks a significant development for the strain in the United States.

The case was identified in an individual who had recently traveled from Eastern Africa. Shortly after arriving back in the U.S., the patient received medical attention at a local facility and was subsequently released.

The CDC reported that the patient has since been isolating at home, is not on any treatment specific for mpox, and is showing signs of improvement in symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

