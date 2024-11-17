First U.S. Case of Clade I Mpox Confirmed
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first U.S. case of Clade I mpox in California. The patient, who had traveled from Eastern Africa, received treatment upon returning to the U.S. and has since been isolating at home with improving symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Saturday the confirmation of the first U.S. case of Clade I mpox in California. This marks a significant development for the strain in the United States.
The case was identified in an individual who had recently traveled from Eastern Africa. Shortly after arriving back in the U.S., the patient received medical attention at a local facility and was subsequently released.
The CDC reported that the patient has since been isolating at home, is not on any treatment specific for mpox, and is showing signs of improvement in symptoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
