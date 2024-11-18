Tragedy in Pathanamthitta: Examining the Circumstances Behind a Student's Death

The Kerala government has launched an investigation following the tragic suicide of a nursing student in Pathanamthitta district. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community and raised questions about the circumstances leading to her untimely death.

State Health Minister Veena George has tasked the Kerala University of Health Sciences with probing the incident at SME Nursing College, which occurred on Friday night. The student, Ammu Sajeev, a final year BSc nursing student from Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly took her life by jumping from the third floor of her hostel.

Before her death, Sajeev wrote 'I quit' in her diary, raising concerns about possible mental distress. Her father has accused classmates of mentally torturing her and threatening her life, claims that are under investigation by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)