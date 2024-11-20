Left Menu

California Probes Bird Flu Case in Child, No Human Spread Detected

A child in California possibly contracted bird flu, though no human-to-human transmission was found. The U.S. CDC is involved in confirming this H5 avian influenza case. Public health officials emphasize the low risk to the public and stress preventive measures against the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:13 IST
California Probes Bird Flu Case in Child, No Human Spread Detected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California's public health department reported a possible bird flu case in a child showing mild respiratory symptoms, with no evidence of the virus spreading between humans. The child's family tested negative, while test samples were sent to the CDC for further confirmation.

The CDC acknowledged this presumptive positive H5 avian influenza case, working alongside California officials to investigate. Although rare, the United States has seen 53 bird flu cases this year. Most recent was a case linked to an outbreak in an Oregon poultry farm.

Public health officials have traced contacts of the child for signs and preventative action. The child's daycare reported mild symptoms before diagnosis. California's health chief assured no human-to-human spread of this virus in over 15 years. Ongoing vigilance against animal and human infections remains crucial according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024