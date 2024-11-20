California Probes Bird Flu Case in Child, No Human Spread Detected

California's public health department reported a possible bird flu case in a child showing mild respiratory symptoms, with no evidence of the virus spreading between humans. The child's family tested negative, while test samples were sent to the CDC for further confirmation.

The CDC acknowledged this presumptive positive H5 avian influenza case, working alongside California officials to investigate. Although rare, the United States has seen 53 bird flu cases this year. Most recent was a case linked to an outbreak in an Oregon poultry farm.

Public health officials have traced contacts of the child for signs and preventative action. The child's daycare reported mild symptoms before diagnosis. California's health chief assured no human-to-human spread of this virus in over 15 years. Ongoing vigilance against animal and human infections remains crucial according to officials.

