Left Menu

WHO Approves First Mpox Vaccine for Children Amid Rising Cases in Africa

The World Health Organization approved the first mpox vaccine for children, aiming to curb its spread in affected areas like Congo. The move follows a significant increase in cases among minors and recognizes the vulnerability of children to the disease, which resembles smallpox.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:24 IST
WHO Approves First Mpox Vaccine for Children Amid Rising Cases in Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially approved the first mpox vaccine specifically for children, a move that experts predict will expand immunization access for the particularly vulnerable population grappling with an ongoing outbreak, especially in the Congo and other parts of Africa.

The WHO's decision comes at a crucial time, as the U.N. health authority announced that Japanese company KM Biologics' mpox vaccine is now authorized for children over the age of one. The shot, administered as a single dose, follows a notable surge of over 130% in suspected cases among those under 18 in Congo, according to Save the Children.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Save the Children stated that children within the stricken regions are four times more susceptible to fatal outcomes from this latest mpox strain. The disease, akin to smallpox, presents symptoms such as fever, rash, lesions, and fatigue. The WHO has been consistently monitoring the spread, and despite plateauing in some regions, the threat remains high as their committee prepares to reassess the global emergency status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024