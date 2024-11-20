WHO Approves First Mpox Vaccine for Children Amid Rising Cases in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially approved the first mpox vaccine specifically for children, a move that experts predict will expand immunization access for the particularly vulnerable population grappling with an ongoing outbreak, especially in the Congo and other parts of Africa.

The WHO's decision comes at a crucial time, as the U.N. health authority announced that Japanese company KM Biologics' mpox vaccine is now authorized for children over the age of one. The shot, administered as a single dose, follows a notable surge of over 130% in suspected cases among those under 18 in Congo, according to Save the Children.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Save the Children stated that children within the stricken regions are four times more susceptible to fatal outcomes from this latest mpox strain. The disease, akin to smallpox, presents symptoms such as fever, rash, lesions, and fatigue. The WHO has been consistently monitoring the spread, and despite plateauing in some regions, the threat remains high as their committee prepares to reassess the global emergency status.

