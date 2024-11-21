Tragic Incident: Teen Dies from Methanol-Laced Alcohol in Laos

An Australian teenager's tragic death marks the fourth foreign casualty in a methanol poisoning incident in Laos. The teenager, Bianca Jones, 19, consumed contaminated alcohol in Vang Vieng, a town favorited by backpackers.

Jones became ill and was hospitalized in neighboring Thailand on November 13, ultimately succumbing to methanol poisoning, which resulted in brain swelling, as confirmed by Phattanawong Chanphon, a Thai police official. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences, calling it every parent's worst nightmare.

Jones' friend, Holly Bowles, remains in critical condition as a result of the fake liquor, prompting warnings from the Australian and British governments about the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages in the region.

