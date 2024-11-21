Tragic Incident: Teen Dies from Methanol-Laced Alcohol in Laos
An Australian teenager died after consuming methanol-contaminated alcohol in Laos, making her the fourth foreign casualty in the incident. Bianca Jones, 19, fell ill and died after being hospitalized in Thailand. This tragedy highlights the ongoing issue of fake liquor in Southeast Asia.
An Australian teenager's tragic death marks the fourth foreign casualty in a methanol poisoning incident in Laos. The teenager, Bianca Jones, 19, consumed contaminated alcohol in Vang Vieng, a town favorited by backpackers.
Jones became ill and was hospitalized in neighboring Thailand on November 13, ultimately succumbing to methanol poisoning, which resulted in brain swelling, as confirmed by Phattanawong Chanphon, a Thai police official. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences, calling it every parent's worst nightmare.
Jones' friend, Holly Bowles, remains in critical condition as a result of the fake liquor, prompting warnings from the Australian and British governments about the dangers of consuming alcoholic beverages in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- teenager
- methanol
- poisoning
- alcohol
- Laos
- tourist
- death
- contaminated
- backpackers
ALSO READ
FSSAI Calls for Heightened Food Safety Measures Amid Peak Tourist Season
Goa: A Resilient Comeback as India's Premier Tourist Destination
FSSAI Urges States to Ramp Up Food Safety Measures at Tourist Destinations for Peak Season
FBI Uncovers Iranian Plot Targeting Trump and Israeli Tourists
Gobind Sagar Lake: Himachal's New Tourist Hotspot