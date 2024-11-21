IAEA Delivers Two New Ambulances to Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plant Personnel Amid Conflict

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delivered two fully equipped ambulances to Ukraine to support the healthcare needs of personnel operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) in the country, amidst the ongoing military conflict. This initiative is part of the IAEA’s broader mission to maintain nuclear safety and prevent potential accidents during the war.

The ambulances were officially handed over in a ceremony at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), where approximately 2,200 staff members have faced increasingly difficult working and living conditions over the past years. The site’s medical unit will now benefit from one of the new ambulances, which will enable faster and more reliable transport of personnel requiring urgent medical care. Previously, staff needing emergency treatment were often transported in unreliable vehicles due to the old ambulance's frequent breakdowns.

The second ambulance will be stationed at the Varash Hospital, located near the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine. This hospital serves both the NPP's employees and the local community, ensuring access to vital medical services. Both ambulances are equipped with the latest emergency medical technology, enhancing the emergency response capabilities at both facilities.

The deliveries are part of the IAEA’s Medical Assistance Programme for Operating Personnel at NPPs in Ukraine, launched by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in April 2023. This program aims to enhance healthcare services at critical nuclear sites, including Chornobyl, Khmelnytskyy, Rivne, and South Ukraine NPPs. Thanks to generous donor support, the IAEA has coordinated the provision of essential medical supplies and equipment to improve the healthcare infrastructure at these plants.

So far, the IAEA has facilitated the delivery of an ultrasound system to South Ukraine's city hospital to bolster diagnostic capabilities, a mobile X-ray system to Varash Hospital, and 2,000 rabies vaccines to hospitals in nearby towns. Additionally, 13,000 rapid COVID and respiratory infection tests have been distributed across NPPs, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU), and Energoatom. The IAEA has also provided over 500 new beds with orthopedic mattresses for Chornobyl staff working long shifts, addressing both their physical and mental health needs.

Grossi emphasized the importance of ensuring the well-being of NPP personnel, noting that their physical and psychological health is crucial to the safe operation of nuclear plants, particularly in such stressful and high-pressure environments. “The IAEA is focused on doing everything possible to maintain nuclear safety and security and avert the risk of a nuclear accident,” Grossi said. He further acknowledged that this vital mission is made possible through the generous support of international donors.

Support for NPP Workers Under Extreme Stress

The IAEA’s efforts to assist nuclear power plant workers go beyond medical supplies. Personnel at Ukraine's NPPs are enduring constant stress due to the proximity of military operations, fears for loved ones, and the increased workload caused by staffing shortages during the conflict. Dr. Liliana Salaru, Senior Medical Officer at the IAEA, noted the tremendous dedication of the staff despite the psychological and physical toll of their challenging work conditions. The emotional strain faced by workers can impact their ability to make sound decisions, which is vital in the operation of nuclear plants.

"The operating personnel are working under extremely difficult and stressful conditions, which can directly affect their resilience and ability to perform their duties optimally," said Dr. Salaru. "Their well-being is directly tied to the safety of the facilities, which is why it’s critical that we provide comprehensive support."

Positive Impact on Staff Well-being

Acting General Director of Chornobyl NPP, Sergii Martynov, remarked that the IAEA’s assistance, including medical supplies and infrastructure support, had significantly improved the living and working conditions of the staff, allowing them to maintain high levels of performance during the ongoing crisis.

At Varash Hospital, Director Tetiana Latyshenko expressed her gratitude for the IAEA’s support, noting that the provision of medical equipment, training, and vaccines has enabled the hospital to provide high-quality care to the workers and the broader community.

Mental Health Support for NPP Staff

Recognizing the growing mental health needs of nuclear power plant staff, the IAEA has also organized mental health workshops for psychologists working with NPP personnel. Last week, a well-attended mental health session was held in Truskavets for psychologists from various nuclear facilities, highlighting the importance of addressing the psychological impacts of working in such a high-risk environment.

Director General Grossi reiterated the need for continued support for the health and well-being of these essential workers: “It is crucial that we do everything possible to protect the health of the staff working at these critical facilities. Their resilience is key to ensuring the safe operation of Ukraine’s nuclear plants in these turbulent times.”

The IAEA continues to work closely with Ukrainian and international specialists to provide comprehensive medical and psychological support to nuclear power plant personnel, reinforcing the importance of these workers in maintaining nuclear safety and security amid the ongoing conflict.