Human Rights Drama: Journalist Detained En Route to Award

Soltan Achilova, an award-winning journalist from Turkmenistan, was detained by security forces before she could travel to Geneva to receive the Martin Ennals Award for human rights. NGOs demand her immediate release as fears for her safety escalate due to her health condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prominent journalist from Turkmenistan was apprehended by security forces just before embarking on a journey to Switzerland. Soltan Achilova was en route to accept the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for human rights, according to an announcement by a coalition of NGOs.

The incident occurred on November 20, with Achilova reportedly taken to a hospital for infectious diseases, where she remains under guard. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned her detention and are appealing for her immediate release amid concerns over her health.

The Martin Ennals Award ceremony, held in Geneva, has been a platform for honoring outstanding human rights defenders since 1994. Achilova, a renowned journalist and photographer, was initially awarded in 2021 but could not attend the virtual ceremony due to travel restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

