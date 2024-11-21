Human Rights Drama: Journalist Detained En Route to Award

A prominent journalist from Turkmenistan was apprehended by security forces just before embarking on a journey to Switzerland. Soltan Achilova was en route to accept the prestigious Martin Ennals Award for human rights, according to an announcement by a coalition of NGOs.

The incident occurred on November 20, with Achilova reportedly taken to a hospital for infectious diseases, where she remains under guard. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned her detention and are appealing for her immediate release amid concerns over her health.

The Martin Ennals Award ceremony, held in Geneva, has been a platform for honoring outstanding human rights defenders since 1994. Achilova, a renowned journalist and photographer, was initially awarded in 2021 but could not attend the virtual ceremony due to travel restrictions.

