Madhya Pradesh's Groundbreaking 'Mediciti' Ushers a New Era in Healthcare

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, officiated the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the state's inaugural 'medicity' in Ujjain on Thursday. The groundbreaking project will occupy a 14.97-acre site with an estimated budget of Rs 592.30 crore, promising to transform Ujjain into a hub of high-tech medical care.

The medical campus is expected to be finished before the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh, an event anticipated to draw approximately 15 crore pilgrims. During ordinary times, Ujjain attracts 5-7 million visitors annually. The new 'medicity', the foundation stone for which includes a medical college, will play a pivotal role in boosting regional healthcare facilities.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh boasts 17 active government medical colleges, with eight more under construction and 13 operating privately. Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the state's drive for medical education growth, noting that tenders have been invited for 12 additional colleges through a public-private partnership model. The medicity embodies Prime Minister Modi's visionary concept for holistic health and medicine via the AYUSH system.

(With inputs from agencies.)