Nursing Student Tragedy: Arrests of Classmates Highlight Urgent Mental Health Concerns

Three nursing students were arrested after the suicide of their classmate, Ammu Sajeev, at SME Nursing College. Allegations of mental harassment prompted the investigation. The incident raised serious concerns, prompting state health officials to call for further inquiry.

Three nursing students were apprehended on Friday in relation to the tragic suicide of their classmate, 22-year-old Ammu Sajeev, at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara.

The fatal incident transpired on November 15, when Sajeev reportedly jumped from the third floor of her hostel building, leaving a heart-wrenching note reading 'I quit.'

Ammu's father had previously claimed that his daughter was subject to mental harassment by her peers, leading to an official complaint and subsequent arrests.

Among those detained, two students are from Kottayam and one from Kollam, all now facing charges of abetment to suicide.

In response to growing concerns, State Health Minister Veena George ordered an investigation by the Kerala University of Health Sciences to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

