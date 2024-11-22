Steady Loan Performance Amid Profit Growth in Chinese Banks

The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks in China remained stable at 1.56% by the end of September. This figure, unchanged since June, was released by the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) on Friday.

Commercial banks saw their net profits rise slightly in the first nine months, reaching 1.9 trillion yuan ($262.11 billion), marking a 0.5% increase compared to the previous year, according to the NFRA statement.

The capital adequacy ratio of these banks was reported at 15.62% by the end of September, the regulator added. ($1 equals 7.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi)

