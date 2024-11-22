Steady Loan Performance Amid Profit Growth in Chinese Banks
The non-performing loan ratio for commercial banks in China remained stable at 1.56% as of September. Commercial banks reported a slight increase in net profits, reaching 1.9 trillion yuan, a 0.5% rise from last year. Their capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.62%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:41 IST
- Country:
- China
The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks in China remained stable at 1.56% by the end of September. This figure, unchanged since June, was released by the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) on Friday.
Commercial banks saw their net profits rise slightly in the first nine months, reaching 1.9 trillion yuan ($262.11 billion), marking a 0.5% increase compared to the previous year, according to the NFRA statement.
The capital adequacy ratio of these banks was reported at 15.62% by the end of September, the regulator added. ($1 equals 7.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IVCA Private Credit Summit 2024: Catalyzing Economic Growth
India Urged to Engage in Global Trade Blocs for Economic Growth
Sweden's Monetary Moves: Central Bank Rate Cuts Fuel Economic Growth
India's Global Trade Integration: A Path to Economic Growth
C-DOT and CSIR-CEERI Partner on Multiport Switch to Advance 6G Vision and Self-Reliant Telecom Infrastructure