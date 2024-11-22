Left Menu

HDFC Life's campaign 'Second Chance' follows a story of a corporate employee experiencing cardiac arrest. The campaign aims to raise CPR awareness through storytelling. It emphasizes dual responsibilities: saving lives and financial security. CPR awareness remains low in India, with HDFC Life advocating for better preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:23 IST
The Missing Beat: A Campaign for Life
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
HDFC Life has launched 'Second Chance', the next phase in their campaign to raise awareness about Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Building on the success of 'The Missing Beat', this new initiative uses storytelling to publicize the importance of CPR, a critical, yet under-taught skill.

The digital film follows a corporate worker who suffers cardiac arrest, highlighting moments he may lose if CPR isn't performed. His journey underscores the need to be ready for emergencies and to financially secure loved ones. With fewer than 2% of people in India trained in CPR, HDFC Life stresses that saving lives and achieving financial security are paramount.

Vishal Subharwal, Group Head Strategy & CMO, HDFC Life, stated that their aim is to inspire people to take CPR seriously. The campaign, he asserts, seeks to touch audiences personally and ensure India is CPR-ready and financially protected. Cardiac arrest claims 500,000 to 600,000 lives yearly in India, making this initiative critically important.

(With inputs from agencies.)

